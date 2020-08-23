There will be 22 sandbag locations operating within Livingston Parish ahead of two named storms expected to hit the Louisiana coast this week, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).

Sandbags and sand are available within the parish in response to the threats of Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, which are expected to make landfall as hurricanes Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Gov. John Bel Edwards made a federal disaster declaration request on Saturday after new forecasts show storms heading to Louisiana. A state of emergency was declared in Livingston parish early Sunday morning.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be activated at 6 p.m. Sunday and remain in operation 24/7 until the threat passes. The EOC Hotline number is 225-686-3996. For emergencies, officials urge people to call 911.

As of a 7 a.m. advisory, Marco was about 360 miles south/southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River with a movement of 13 mph. At the same time, Laura was 40 miles north/northwest Port-au-Prince, Haiti, moving 18 mph.

Sandbags and sand will be available at the following locations in Livingston Parish.

-- Fire District 1 – Station No. 1 29778 South Montpelier Avenue, Albany

-- Fire District 2 – Station No. 1 (Springfield Main) 32280 Terry Street, Springfield

-- Fire District 2 – Station No. 2 (Killian) 31447 Hwy. 22, Springfield

-- Fire District 2 – Station No. 3 (Lizard Creek) Hwy. 1037, Springfield

-- Fire District 2 – Station No. 5 (Hutchinson) 25389 Hutchinson Road, Springfield

-- Fire District 3 – Station No. 1, 930 Government Street, Denham Springs

-- Fire District 3 – 257 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs (behind James’ Drug Store)

-- Fire District 4 – Station No. 1, 29758 South Palmetto Drive, Walker

-- Fire District 4 – Station No. 3, 34893 Hwy. 1019, Watson

-- Fire District 4 – Station No. 5, 18525 Clio Street, Port Vincent

-- Fire District 4 – Station No. 9, 9100 Hillion Hood Road, Denham Springs

-- Fire District 5 – Station No. 1, 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs

-- Fire District 5 - Station No. 3, 25500 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

-- Fire District 6 – Station No. 1, 20550 Circle Drive (behind Town Hall), Livingston

-- Fire District 7 – Station No. 1, 19784 Hwy. 42, Livingston

-- Fire District 7 – Station No. 2, 19354 Perrilloux Road, Livingston

-- Fire District 8 – Station No. 1, 15160 Hwy. 16, French Settlement

-- Fire District 9 – Station No. 1, 23634 Hwy. 22, Maurepas

-- Fire District 9 – Station No. 2, 20368 Hwy. 22 (Head of Island), Maurepas

-- Fire District 10 – Station No. 1, 30928 Hwy. 441, Holden

-- Fire District 11 – Station No. 1, 33815 Hwy. 43, Independence

-- Fire District 11 - Station No. 2, 31470 Horseshoe Road N., Independence