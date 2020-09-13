Sand and sandbags are available for Livingston Parish residents ahead of Tropical Storm Sally, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).

There are 22 sites within the parish where people can get their sand and sandbags in preparation of the storm, which is expected to strengthen Sunday night and Monday as it moves toward the Gulf Coast.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Saturday evening, following hurricane and tropical storm watches for areas of southeast Louisiana from the National Weather Service.

Tropical Storm Sally is expected to reach Category 2 hurricane strength prior to making landfall.

As of a 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Sally was located about 240 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. At the time, it was moving west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, though weather experts believe winds may reach 90 mph.

Forecasters predict Sally will dump 6-12 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast starting Monday, though 20 inches is possible in some areas.

Sandbags and sand will be available at the following locations in Livingston Parish.

-- Fire District 1 – Station No. 1 29778 South Montpelier Avenue, Albany

-- Fire District 2 – Station No. 1 (Springfield Main) 32280 Terry Street, Springfield

-- Fire District 2 – Station No. 2 (Killian) 31447 Hwy. 22, Springfield

-- Fire District 2 – Station No. 3 (Lizard Creek) Hwy. 1037, Springfield

-- Fire District 2 – Station No. 5 (Hutchinson) 25389 Hutchinson Road, Springfield

-- Fire District 3 – Station No. 1, 930 Government Street, Denham Springs

-- Fire District 3 – 257 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs (behind James’ Drug Store)

-- Fire District 4 – Station No. 1, 29758 South Palmetto Drive, Walker

-- Fire District 4 – Station No. 3, 34893 Hwy. 1019, Watson

-- Fire District 4 – Station No. 5, 18525 Clio Street, Port Vincent

-- Fire District 4 – Station No. 9, 9100 Hillion Hood Road, Denham Springs

-- Fire District 5 – Station No. 1, 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs

-- Fire District 5 - Station No. 3, 25500 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

-- Fire District 6 – Station No. 1, 20550 Circle Drive (behind Town Hall), Livingston

-- Fire District 7 – Station No. 1, 19784 Hwy. 42, Livingston

-- Fire District 7 – Station No. 2, 19354 Perrilloux Road, Livingston

-- Fire District 8 – Station No. 1, 15160 Hwy. 16, French Settlement

-- Fire District 9 – Station No. 1, 23634 Hwy. 22, Maurepas

-- Fire District 9 – Station No. 2, 20368 Hwy. 22 (Head of Island), Maurepas

-- Fire District 10 – Station No. 1, 30928 Hwy. 441, Holden

-- Fire District 11 – Station No. 1, 33815 Hwy. 43, Independence

-- Fire District 11 - Station No. 2, 31470 Horseshoe Road N., Independence