Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Periods of rain and wind. Rain becoming heavy at times this afternoon. High 81F. Winds NE at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. A wind driven heavy rain. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 60 to 80 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.