A shelter will open at Live Oak Junior High Sunday morning ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The shelter, located at 30830 Old LA Hwy. 16, will open at 9 a.m.
LOHSEP is asking those who seek shelter at Live Oak Junior High to bring the following items:
-- Masks
-- Non-perishable food items/snacks
-- Bedding, such as pillows, blankets, sleeping bag(s).
-- Shoes, so you don't have to walk barefoot, anywhere, ever.
-- Towels, washcloths, soap, toilet paper
-- Toiletries, such as toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant
-- Prescription medications, including first aids and aspirin
-- Cell phone chargers/earphones
-- Baby supplies, such as clothes, diapers, formula, bottles, baby food, and baby blankets
-- Entertainment, such as decks of cards, board games, books
-- Children's entertainment, such as colors, coloring books, board games, books
LOHSEP also said the following items are prohibited: weapons, alcohol, and illegal drugs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.