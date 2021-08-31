A shelter for those in need following Hurricane Ida is now open at Albany High, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
Albany High is located at 1 Hornet Lane, between I-12 and Highway 190 north of the interstate.
This marks the second shelter to open in Livingston Parish following Hurricane Ida, which caused extensive damage and power outages for much of the parish. The other shelter is located at Live Oak Junior High in Watson, located at 30830 Old LA Hwy. 16.
The American Red Cross is running the shelters.
LOHSEP Director Brandi Janes said via Facebook that officials hope to open another shelter in the Watson area soon.
"We are waiting on the supplies to get to another shelter in the Watson area before it can open," Janes said.
LOHSEP is asking those who seek shelter at Albany High to bring the following items:
-- Masks
-- Non-perishable food items/snacks (some food and drink may be provided)
-- Bedding, such as pillows, blankets, sleeping bag(s).
-- Shoes, so you don't have to walk barefoot, anywhere, ever.
-- Towels, washcloths, soap, toilet paper
-- Toiletries, such as toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant
-- Prescription medications, including first aids and aspirin
-- Cell phone chargers/earphones
-- Baby supplies, such as clothes, diapers, formula, bottles, baby food, and baby blankets
-- Entertainment, such as decks of cards, board games, books
-- Children's entertainment, such as colors, coloring books, board games, books
LOHSEP also said the following items are prohibited: weapons, alcohol, and illegal drugs
