Long-time business Benton Bros. Antiques suffers late-night fire

Benton Bros. Antiques, one of the longest-standing businesses in Livingston Parish, suffered a late-night fire Friday, according to the owners.
“There was a fire tonight at our family business,” the owners said on a Facebook post. “We don’t have any details yet. Please keep us and our dealers in your prayers.”
No other details on the fire were immediately available.
Located in the Denham Springs Antique Village, Benton Bros. Antiques has been in business since the 1930s.
