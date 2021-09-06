Guy McDonald, a longtime Livingston Parish coach who guided Doyle High teams to success for many years, has passed away, the girls’ basketball program announced via social media.

“Coach Guy was a huge part of our program,” the Facebook post said. “Without him there [we] will forever be a piece missing from the heart of our community.”

According to the Facebook post, McDonald passed on Friday, Sept. 3.

“Please keep his family along with our community in your prayers as we grieve for a person so special,” the post said later. “Coach Guy will forever be a Tiger! We will miss you!”

A graduate of Doyle High, McDonald coached baseball, girls basketball, and track at both the junior high and high school levels for more than 20 years. He was also a teacher, having taught social studies.

McDonald held down the head baseball job at Doyle High School from 1990 until 2006. During that time, he was also the head coach of the girls basketball team at Doyle Junior High and even served as an assistant coach for the boys’ basketball program for two seasons.

One of the highlights from his time at the junior high level was a perfect 24-0 season, which included a victory in the parish tournament championship.

In the summer of 2007, McDonald returned to the sidelines following a one-year coaching break to take over the Lady Tigers high school basketball program, which finished 12-11 the season before.

He eventually led the Lady Tigers to back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in 2012 and 2013 and a state championship game in 2014, the program’s first trip to the state championship game since 1998.

Two of McDonald’s high school teams reached title games during his tenures: In baseball, the Tigers reached the Class B final in 2001 and finished as runner-up to Pine Prairie; in girls’ basketball, the Lady Tigers fell to North Caddo in the 2014 Class 2A championship game, McDonald’s last game as a coach.

McDonald was named parish “Coach of the Year” for girls’ basketball in his final year.

“I just wanted to slow down a little and try to be just a teacher,” McDonald said after announcing his retirement. “It takes a lot of your time to be a coach, and now I want to have that quality time with my family.”

According to a report from The Advocate, McDonald passed away Friday after a battle with COVID-19.