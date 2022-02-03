Longtime Northside Elementary secretary retires

For the first time in 26 years, Charmaine Neptune won’t be the first person visitors see when they step inside Northside Elementary.
Neptune, who spent more than three decades at the Denham Springs school, celebrated her final day on the job on Monday, Jan. 31, before beginning a well-earned retirement.
One of the longest-tenured employees in the Livingston Parish school system, Neptune worked at Northside Elementary for a total of 33 years, including the last 26 as the school’s secretary. She spent her first seven years assisting in L.E.A.P. remediation while working as a part-time secretary.
The entire school showered Neptune with praise during a retirement parade on Monday. With music blaring, she walked through the halls and received flowers from every teacher and staff member. Students also made her signs and cards in what ended up being an emotional day for the entire school body.
“Mrs. Charmaine Neptune has served NSE for 33 years,” the school posted on social media. “Today is her last day at NSE as secretary! NSE wishes her well as she ventures into retirement. SHE WILL BE MISSED!”
In a message to The News, Neptune said she enjoyed “being a part of the Northside family” and that she treasured “being able to share in the moments with our faculty and staff as well as our students’ lives.”
Some of her favorite memories include seeing the students’ creations for the Art Shows and interacting with families during Family Nights. She also recalled the standing ovation she received during a retirement party.
When asked what she’ll miss most about Northside Elementary, it didn’t take her long to answer.
“The people!” she said. “The faculty, staff and students!”
