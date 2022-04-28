Appointments are being made for the Livingston Parish school system’s upcoming career fair, which will be held at Denham Springs Junior High on Friday, June 3.
This will be the first job fair since 2010 for the school system, according to Human Resources Director Bruce Chaffin, who said that, “Any and all are welcome.”
“We’re opening this up to not just teachers, but everyone,” Chaffin said. “We’ll have maintenance there, special education services, food services, transportation. It’s basically any job. If someone wants to come work for the Livingston Parish school system, that’s the time to apply.”
The job fair will run from 8:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m., with each school able to take two slots every 20 minutes. People must register for an open slot by visiting www.lpsb.org or by clicking the following link: www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0c4daaae2da2fe3-lpps1.
Chaffin said those who attend should bring a résumé detailing their job history.
“Slots will fill up quick so sign up early,” said a flier for the career fair. “Thanks for your interest in Livingston Parish Public Schools.”
Denham Springs Junior High is located at 401 Hatchell Lane.
The school system has roughly 26,000 students in grades K-12 and 4,000 employees. It is the largest employer in the parish.
