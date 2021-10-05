LIVINGSTON -- Wendy Lipsey carries a donation with her everywhere she goes.
Or more accurately, she carries two.
Lipsey was the recipient of a life-saving kidney transplant in 2009. When that kidney failed six years later, she received another, along with a new liver.
Knowing first-hand the effects a stranger’s donation can have on someone else’s life, Lipsey is a staunch advocate for giving — in all its forms — through the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA).
So when Hurricane Ida swept through Livingston Parish in late August, leaving much devastation in its wake, Lispey and other LOPA volunteers decided it was their turn to lend a helping hand.
“We are so touched that people say ‘yes’ all the time to giving life to people like me, and they’re anonymous,” she said. “We don’t know anybody in that school, but they were affected and need help. And some of the small communities don’t get noticed, so we just wanted to do something to help like people help us.”
LOPA volunteers recently served hundreds of meals for local first responders and their families while also raising hundreds of dollars for a local school.
On a sunny day at the Livingston Parish Courthouse, volunteers cooked up enough barbecue chicken, dirty rice, and other sides to feed 400 people from the sheriff’s office, coroner’s office, and the office of motor vehicles.
Volunteers also coordinated a school supply drive for The Maurepas School, which was perhaps the most heavily impacted school in the parish. Together, they raised hundreds of dollars in gift cards, school supplies, and a check that was later given to the school.
Affectionately dubbed “The Butterfly Effect,” the project was the brainchild of Lipsey and David Puckett, owner of Cafe Sydnie Mae in Breaux Bridge. Both are board members for LOPA, whose core purpose is “Making Life Happen” by saving and healing lives through organ and tissue donation, according to its website.
Established in April 1988 as an independent, not-for-profit organ and tissue recovery agency, it is federally designated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid as the organ procurement organization responsible for servicing Louisiana.
LOPA also manages the Louisiana Donor Registry, a database of individuals who have expressed their decision to become organ, tissue and eye donors.
“We’re just here to help the Livingston Parish community,” Lipsey said. “We thought this was an opportunity for us to get together and give back to the community. So many people say ‘yes’ to organ donation, so we wanted to do something to give back and help others.”
“We are calling this whole project the ‘Butterfly Effect’ because every time we come up with an idea, something would spiral,” Lipsey said later. “All these people wanted to get together and help.”
Puckett, too, has personal experience with organ donation. He donated his kidney to his daughter in 1995, and when that one failed, his daughter received a replacement from another donor.
Like Lipsey, Puckett said organ donations often come from complete strangers who are willing to give someone else the gift of life.
Like Lipsey, Puckett said he didn’t have a relationship with anyone he served food to or collected money for in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
Like Lipsey, none of that mattered to Puckett. All that did was helping those in need.
“I don’t know a soul in that school,” said Puckett, who fed more than 1,000 people the week before in Galliano. “All we know is they need the help, and that’s all that matters.”
Lipsey and Puckett presented the donations to Brett Savant, the school resource officer at The Maurepas School. They gave him school supplies, gifts cards and other donations that would be delivered to school the next day.
“They got hit the hardest down there, and they’re probably deserving of getting help like this,” Savant said. “They don’t know it’s coming, so they’ll be pretty shocked when I bring this to them and say someone collected it for them.”
