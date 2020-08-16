Louisiana added just under 1,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as hospitalizations dipped below 1,200 for the first time in more than a month, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials added 1,181 new cases over the last two days, bringing the statewide total to 137,918.
The statewide death toll reached 4,384 on Sunday, an increase of 77 from Friday’s update. There have now been 549 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 123 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 47 from the last two days and now stand at 1,196 statewide. Since July 27, hospitalizations have fallen by 404.
Ventilator usage also dropped on Sunday by eight to 189 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,658,087 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 21,075 tests, which puts Sunday’s rate of positivity at 5.6 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
