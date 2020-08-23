Louisiana reported just over 1,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last two days as hospitalizations dipped below 1,000 for the first time in nearly 50 days, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials added 1,223 new cases from the last update on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 142,943.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped to 941 on Sunday, which is 110 less than on Friday and the fewest since July 6. Since July 27, hospitalizations statewide have fallen by 659.
Ventilator usage also fell to 152, a drop of 20 in 48 hours.
The statewide death toll reached 4,605, an increase of 59 from the last two days. There have now been 770 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 141 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,763,838 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 25,031 new tests, which puts Sunday’s positivity rate at just over 4.8 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
