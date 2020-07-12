After two straight days of more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, Louisiana reported just over 1,300 on Sunday.
However, COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage continued to rise.
On Sunday, health officials confirmed 1,319 new cases of the novel coronavirus to bring the total number of cases to 78,122. That marks the 13th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day.
According to health officials, 99 percent of Sunday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 36 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 5-12.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 13 to reach 3,308 total fatalities on Sunday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 61 on Sunday to bring the statewide total to 1,243. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 21 of the last 25 LDH updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 701 — including 201 over the last three days.
Ventilator usage also increased on Sunday, rising by 13 to 134 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 934,995 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (43,096) or commercial labs (891,899). That puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 12.5 percent off of 10,548 new tests, worse than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
In an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate that will go into effect on Monday, July 13.
People 8 years of age and older will be required to wear face masks both indoors and outdoors when social distancing from people outside of one’s immediate household is not possible, though there are some exceptions, Edwards said.
Along with requiring face masks, bars with and without food permits will now be closed to on-site consumption but may still offer curbside service. Indoor social gatherings will also be limited to 50 people or less.
