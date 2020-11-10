Louisiana reported 1,307 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 10 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday while hospitalizations saw another overnight surge, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting a total of 189,682 COVID-19 cases in addition to 5,020 “probable” cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 32 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 684 statewide. That marks the second straight day hospitalizations rose by at least 30 overnight and the sixth increase in the last seven updates.
Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 166 statewide since Oct. 4 and are at their highest point since Sept. 10 (762).
Ventilator usage remained at 71 statewide on Tuesday, figures show.
The COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,829. The Department of Health is also reporting 229 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,919,903 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 26,460 new tests, which puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 4.9 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week that the state would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The current proclamation is set to expire on Friday, Dec. 4.
