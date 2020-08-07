Louisiana reported 1,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday while COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage both continued to drop, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, the total number of cases statewide stands at 128,746, which includes around 89,000 “presumed” recoveries.
Health officials confirmed 61 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, the second time the state has added at least 60 new deaths in the last 10 days. The statewide death toll is now at 4,089, which includes 254 in the month of August.
The state is also reporting 118 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, continued to fall on Friday, dropping by 51 overnight to reach 1,406 statewide. Over the last five days, hospitalizations have decreased by 128.
Patients on ventilators also fell to 207 statewide, down by eight from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 1,505,002 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 20,030 tests, which puts Friday’s rate of positivity at 7.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Phase Two of reopening the state for an additional 21 days, marking the third time he has extended the order.
Phase Two is now set to expire on Aug. 28.
