Louisiana reported at least 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus for the sixth time in eight days on Friday, continuing the state’s surge in case growth.
On Friday, health officials added 2,179 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total case count to 88,590. That marks the 18th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day and the 11th time the state has reported at least 1,800 new cases since July 1.
According to health officials, 96 percent of Friday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 36 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 10-17.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 24 overnight for the second straight day, bringing the total to 3,399 fatalities as of Friday. The state is also reporting 110 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent ascent, rising by 12 overnight to reach 1,413 statewide, the most since May 7. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one overnight to 161 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,043,940 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (46,122) or commercial labs (997,818). That puts Friday’s positivity rate at 11 percent off of 19,803 new tests, slightly better than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
