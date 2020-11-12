Louisiana reported 2,173 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 34 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday as the number of recoveries surpassed 176,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Thursday’s update included data from Wednesday, when health officials paused reporting in observance of Veterans Day.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting a total of 191,889 COVID-19 cases in addition to 6,642 “probable” cases, an increase of 1,622 from last week.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 3,897 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 176,107. That puts the state at 15,782 confirmed active cases, an increase of 2,848 from this time last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by eight on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 676 statewide. That marks just the second decrease in hospitalizations in the last eight updates.
Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 158 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage dropped by seven on Thursday to 59 statewide, figures show.
The COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,863. The Department of Health is also reporting 234 “probable” deaths, a jump of five from last week.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,951,846 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 31,943 new tests, which puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 6.8 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week that the state would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The current proclamation is set to expire on Friday, Dec. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.