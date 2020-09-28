Louisiana has surpassed 165,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials confirmed 236 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 165,091.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,224 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, had a slight increase on Monday, rising by six overnight to 563 statewide.
Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage fell to 83 on Monday, a drop of two from the day before.
The statewide death toll increased to 5,298, a jump of 15 from Sunday. The state is also reporting 182 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,288,394 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 6,469 new tests, which puts Monday’s positivity rate at 3.6 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
