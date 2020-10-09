Louisiana reported less than 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday while hospitalization rose for the fourth time in five days, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials added 265 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 170,878.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 2,528 “probable” cases.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose on Friday to 582, an increase of 18 overnight. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen by 64 over the last five days after falling to 518 on Sunday.
Ventilator usage decreased by one on Friday to 78.
The statewide death toll reached 5,442, a jump of 26 from Thursday. The state is also reporting 193 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,447,559 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 9,872 new tests, which puts Friday’s positivity rate at 2.6 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Thursday that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which officially began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.