Louisiana added more than 3,600 new cases of the novel coronavirus to the ongoing tally on Tuesday, including nearly half that were backlogged as far back as May, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials added 3,615 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total to 124,461. Of that total, approximately 1,741 cases had specimen collection dates that go back to May 28, which puts Tuesday’s number of new cases at 1,874.
According to the Department of Health, 96 percent of Tuesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 35 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger.
Health officials also reported 27 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,937. The state is also reporting 114 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped again on Tuesday, falling by nine overnight to reach 1,487 statewide. Over the last two days, hospitalizations have decreased by 47.
However, COVID-19 patients on ventilators continued to rise, increasing by 10 on Tuesday to 240. Over the last two days, ventilator usage has risen by 19.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,449,857 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 55,947 tests, which puts Tuesday’s rate of positivity at 6.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the state’s COVID-19 response in a press conference set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The governor’s most recent proclamation extending Phase Two of reopening the state is currently set to expire on Friday, Aug. 7.
