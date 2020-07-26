Louisiana reported added 3,840 cases of the novel coronavirus to the ongoing tally on Sunday, bringing the statewide case count to date to 107,574.
This was the Department of Health’s first update since Friday. Last week, the agency announced it would no longer update its COVID-19 dashboard on Saturdays.
As of Sunday, Louisiana has reported 3,651 COVID-19 related deaths, a rise of 48 from the previous two days.
COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a significant decrease on Sunday, dropping by 43 to 1,557 statewide. The number of patients on ventilators also fell, decreasing by 13 to 184 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,233,264 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 33,538 tests, which puts Sunday’s rate of positivity at 11.4 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
