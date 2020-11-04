Louisiana reported less than 400 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday while the number of recoveries passed 170,000, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials added 371 new COVID-19 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total in Louisiana to 185,144.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Department of Health is also reporting 5,020 “probable” cases, an increase of 641 from last week.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 3,576 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 172,210. That puts the state at 12,934 confirmed active cases, an increase of 125 from this time last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 623 on Wednesday, a jump of four overnight. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 105 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage dropped by seven on Wednesday to 77 statewide.
The COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,746, an increase of nine from Tuesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 229 “probable” deaths, a jump of 15 from last week.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,820,899 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 7,418 new tests, which puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 5.0 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
