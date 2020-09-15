Louisiana confirmed more than 400 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as hospitalizations rose slightly from the previous day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials added 426 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 158,318. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 935 “probable” cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by three from Monday and now stand at 667 statewide. Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage dropped on Tuesday, falling by six to 99 statewide.
The statewide death toll reached 5,108, an increase of 26 from Monday. The state is also reporting 170 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,091,023 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 12,659 new tests, which puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at just over 3.3 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Last week, Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
