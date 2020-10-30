Louisiana reported 434 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and 11 new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Friday, the total COVID-19 case count in Louisiana stands at 182,270, not including 4,379 “probable” cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The COVID-19 death toll is now at 5,705, along with 214 “probable” deaths.
Due to hospital reporting delays associated with Hurricane Zeta, the Department of Health is not reporting hospital-related data on Friday, Oct. 30. In the latest available figures on Thursday, Louisiana was reporting 612 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 79 patients on ventilators.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,759,292 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 11,874 new tests, which puts Friday’s positivity rate at 3.6 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
