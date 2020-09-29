Louisiana reported just over 550 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday while hospitalizations increased for the second straight day, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials added 553 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 165,624.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,224 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, increased by 15 overnight to 578 statewide. Over the last two days, hospitalizations have risen by 21.
Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage continued to drop, falling by three overnight down to 80 statewide, the fewest since June 29 (79).
The statewide death toll increased to 5,308, a jump of 10 from Monday. The state is also reporting 182 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,306,533 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 18,139 new tests, which puts Tuesday’s positivity rate just over 3.0 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
