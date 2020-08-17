Louisiana reported its fewest new cases of the novel coronavirus in nearly two months, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials added 567 new cases to the ongoing case count, bringing the statewide total to 138,485. That’s the fewest new cases (not attributed to errors in reporting) in a single day since June 22 (461).
Despite the low number of new cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, saw their biggest rise in weeks, increasing by 30 to reach 1,226 statewide. However, since July 27, overall hospitalizations have fallen by 374.
Ventilator usage dropped by five on Monday to 184 statewide.
The statewide death toll surpassed 4,400 on Monday, increasing by 19 to 4,403. There have now been 568 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 123 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,674,289 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 16,202 tests, which puts Monday’s rate of positivity at 3.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.