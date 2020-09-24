Louisiana reported nearly 600 near cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday while hospitalizations dropped following a one-day increase, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials confirmed 581 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 163,222.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,224 “probable” cases, an increase of 185 from last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, decreased on Thursday following an increase the day before, falling by 17 overnight to 575 statewide. Ventilator usage also saw a slight decrease, falling by two to 92 statewide.
The statewide death toll increased to 5,241, a jump of 16 from Wednesday. The state is also reporting 182 “probable” deaths, an increase of 14 from last week.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,236,310 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 17,525 new tests, which puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 3.3 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.