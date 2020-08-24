Louisiana reported over 600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials added 623 new cases from the day before, bringing the statewide total to 143,566. That’s the sixth straight day the state has reported less than 1,000 new cases in a single day, the longest streak since June 17-22.
The state added 1,223 new cases on Sunday, but that covered two days. The Department of Health no longer updates its COVID-19 dashboard on Saturdays.
The statewide death toll reached 4,623, an increase of 18 from the previous day. There have now been 788 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 141 “probable” deaths.
Information regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, and ventilator usage were delayed on Monday.
“Due to delays in reporting from some hospitals, hospital-related data has not yet been updated,” health officials said in a statement. “LDH will update these data when they are received.”
As of Sunday, hospitalizations were at 941 statewide while ventilator usage was at 152.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,772,481 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 8,643 new tests, which puts Monday’s positivity rate at 7.2 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Speaking to reporters Monday morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the White House Coronavirus Task Force informed him that Louisiana’s positivity rate over the last week dropped down to 8 percent, which he said shows “there is no doubt that case growth is slowing.”
However, the state remains in the red for high incidence (at least 100 new cases per 100,000 people over one week).
“We are appreciative of the work we’re doing, but because we’re still red we know we have a lot of work left to do,” he said.
Louisiana is currently in Phase Two of its reopening plan, which is scheduled to expire on Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.