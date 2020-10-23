Louisiana reported just under 700 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday while the number of deaths surged past 5,600, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Hospitalizations also rose for the fourth time in five days, figures showed.
On Friday, health officials added 696 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 178,870.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,733 “probable” cases.
Officials confirmed 21 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide death toll 5,614. The state is also reporting 206 “probable” deaths.
After dropping on Thursday, COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a significant jump on Friday, rising by 22 overnight to 620 statewide. That marks the third day this week that hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by at least 20 in a single day.
Since dropping to 518 on Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 102, including by 70 since Sunday.
Ventilator usage increased by one on Friday to 65 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,667,505 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 20,078 new tests, which puts Friday’s positivity rate at 3.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this month that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
