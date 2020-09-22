Louisiana reported more than 700 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as hospitalizations continued their downward trend, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials confirmed 730 new cases to bring the statewide total to 162,214.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,039 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped for the fifth straight update, falling by 16 overnight to 571 statewide. Since July 27, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,029.
Despite the fall in hospitalizations, ventilator usage saw a slight increase on Tuesday, rising by three to 96 statewide.
The statewide death toll increased 5,218, a jump of 11 from Monday. The state is also reporting 168 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,205,935 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 21,182 new tests, which puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 3.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media in a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
