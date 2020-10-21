Louisiana confirmed just under 750 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of recoveries exceeded 165,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Hospitalizations also reached their high level in more than a month.
On Tuesday, health officials added 744 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 177,399.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,733 “probable” cases, an increase of 645 from last week.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 3,490 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 165,282. That puts the state at 12,117 confirmed active cases, an increase of 788 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, continued their recent rise, increasing by 22 overnight to 608 statewide. That marks the first time hospitalizations have been over 600 since Sept. 18.
Since dropping to 518 on Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 90 in the last 17 days, including a rise of 55 in the last 48 hours.
Ventilator usage also increased on Wednesday, rising by six to 68 statewide.
The statewide death toll reached 5,584, a jump of 12 from Tuesday. The state is also reporting 206 “probable” deaths, a rise of six from last week.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,627,671 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 14,302 new tests, which puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 5.2 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this month that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.