Louisiana reported just under 900 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as hospitalizations dropped for just the third time in eight updates, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials added 885 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 180,991.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,733 “probable” cases.
After rising by 13 on Monday, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by nine on Tuesday to an even 600 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have shown a steady rise in recent weeks, increasing by 82 since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage saw its largest single-day increase in three months, rising by 20 overnight to 91 statewide.
Officials confirmed 18 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll 5,666. The state is also reporting 206 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,719,544 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 20,711 new tests, which puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 4.2 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
