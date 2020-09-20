Louisiana reported more than 900 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday while hospitalizations dropped to their lowest total in three months, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials added 928 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 161,219.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,039 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped for the third straight update, falling by 51 over the last two days to 596 statewide. That’s the first time hospitalizations were below 600 since June 21. Since July 27, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,004.
Ventilator usage also fell on Sunday, dropping by four to 100 statewide.
The statewide death toll reached 5,198, an increase of 26 from Friday. The state is also reporting 168 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,177,960 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 32,013 new tests, which puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 2.8 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
