Louisiana reported just under 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as hospitalizations dipped below 600 statewide, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials added 974 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 179,842.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,733 “probable” cases.
After rising to 620 on Friday, COVID-19 hospitalizations saw a significant decrease on Sunday, falling by 24 over the previous two days to 596 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have shown a steady rise in the last three weeks, increasing by 78 since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage increased by one on Sunday to 66 statewide.
Officials confirmed 17 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll 5,631. The state is also reporting 206 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,693,774 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 26,269 new tests, which puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 3.7 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
