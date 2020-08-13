Louisiana reported less than 1,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus for the third straight day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials added 1,135 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 135,439. That’s the first time the state has reported less than 1,200 new cases in three consecutive days (not attributed to errors in reporting) since June 20-22.
Yesterday, health officials added 1,429 “presumed” recoveries from the week before to bring the total to 103,512. That puts the state at about 31,000 active cases.
Health officials confirmed 41 new COVID-19 related deaths from the day before, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,279. There have now been 444 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 123 “probable” deaths.
Data regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, and ventilator usage was delayed on Thursday, with health officials citing “changes in federal reporting requirements.”
“Due to recent changes in federal reporting requirements, hospital related data has been delayed,” the Department of Health said in a statement. “LDH will update these data as soon as possible.”
As of Wednesday, the state was reporting 1,320 hospitalizations and 211 patients on ventilators.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,615,980 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 17,371 tests, which puts Thursday’s rate of positivity at 6.5 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the state regarding the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
