Louisiana reported just under 900 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as hospitalizations continued to fall, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials added 899 new cases to the ongoing case count, bringing the statewide total to 141,720. That marks the fifth straight day the state has reported less than 1,000 new cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped to 1,051 on Friday, which is 36 less than the day before. Since July 27, hospitalizations statewide have fallen by 549.
Ventilator usage also fell to 172, a drop of six in 24 hours.
The statewide death toll reached 4,546, an increase of 50 overnight. There have now been 711 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 141 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,738,807 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 19,773 new tests, which puts Friday’s positivity rate at just over 4.5 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce a decision on the state’s reopening plan next week. Louisiana is currently in Phase Two until at least Aug. 28.
