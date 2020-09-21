Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.