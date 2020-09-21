Louisiana reported less than 250 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, a low figure coming on a low number of new tests, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials confirmed 249 new cases — the first time the state added less than 250 new cases since June 8 — to bring the statewide total to 161,462.
However, Monday’s new case load came on 6,793 new tests, marking just the fourth time since June 21 that the state reported less than 7,000 new tests in a day. Despite the low number of tests, Monday’s positivity rate was at 3.6 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,039 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped for the fourth straight update, falling by nine to 587 statewide. That’s the fewest hospitalizations since June 20 (574), and since July 27, they’ve fallen by 1,013.
Ventilator usage also fell on Monday, dropping by seven to 93 statewide, the fewest since July 3.
The statewide death toll increased to 5,207, a jump of nine from Sunday. The state is also reporting 168 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,184,753 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.