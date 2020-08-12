Louisiana reported less than 1,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus for the second straight day as “presumed” recoveries surpassed 100,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials added 1,179 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 134,304. That’s the first time the state has reported less than 1,200 new cases in back-to-back days since June 29-30.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 14,429 over the last week to bring the total to 103,512. That puts the state at about 30,792 active cases, down by 6,068 from this time last week.
Health officials confirmed 43 new COVID-19 related deaths from the day before, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,238. There have now been 403 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 123 “probable” deaths.
Date regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, and ventilator usage was delayed on Wednesday, with health officials citing “changes in federal reporting requirements.”
The data was eventually updated, with health officials reporting 15 less hospitalizations and four less patients on ventilators to bring the totals to 1,320 and 211, respectively. Over the last 10 days, hospitalizations have fallen by 214.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,598,609 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 30,045 tests, which puts Wednesday’s rate of positivity at 3.9 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.