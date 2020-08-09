Louisiana has passed 130,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus to date.
On Sunday, the Department of Health added 2,653 new cases to the ongoing tally from the last two days, bringing the statewide total to 131,399. That total includes around 89,000 “presumed” recoveries.
Health officials also confirmed 56 new deaths over the last 48 hours. The death toll now stands at 4,145, which includes 310 in the month of August, and 118 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, continued their recent decline on Sunday, dropping by 23 in two days to 1,383 statewide, the first time since July 15 that hospitalizations were below 1,400. Over the last seven days, hospitalizations have decreased by 151.
Patients on ventilators showed a slight increase on Sunday, rising by three to 210.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,540,571 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 35,569 tests, which puts Sunday’s rate of positivity at 7.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
