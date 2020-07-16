Louisiana reported at least 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus for the fifth time in seven days, continuing the state’s recent surge in case growth, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials added 2,280 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total case count to 86,411. That marks the 17th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day and the 10th time the state has reported at least 1,800 new cases since July 1.
According to health officials, 93 percent of Thursday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 36 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 9-16.
The state reported a total of 53,288 “presumed” recoveries from the coronavirus on Wednesday, an increase of nearly 7,000 from last week’s report.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 24 overnight to reach 3,375 total fatalities on Thursday. The state is also reporting 110 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
The hospitalization and ventilator data was updated after a delay that health officials said was due to “new Federal reporting requirements.” There are 32 more hospitalized coronavirus patients and 13 more hospitalized patients requiring a ventilator, bringing the totals to 1,401 and 162, respectively.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,024,137 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (45,427) or commercial labs (978,710). That puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 9.9 percent off of 22,937 new tests, slightly better than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
