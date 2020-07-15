Louisiana reported another 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday to exceed 84,000 cases to date, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The number of “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19 also surpassed 50,000.
On Wednesday, health officials confirmed 2,089 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total case count to 84,131.
That marks the 16th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day and the ninth time the state has reported at least 1,800 new cases since July 1. It’s also the fourth time in six days officials reported more than 2,000 new cases in one day.
According to health officials, 90 percent of Wednesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 34 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 8-15.
On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 53,288 “presumed” recoveries from the coronavirus, an increase of 6,954 from the week before. That puts the state at 30,843 active cases, up by more than 7,000 from this time last week.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 14 overnight to reach 3,351 total fatalities on Wednesday. The state is also reporting 110 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
The hospitalization and ventilator data was updated after a delay that health officials said was due to "new Federal reporting requirements." There are seven more hospitalized coronavirus patients and three more hospitalized patients requiring a ventilator, bringing the totals to 1,369 and 149, respectively.
According to officials, Louisiana has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 tests. As of Wednesday, the state has conducted approximately 1,001,200 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (43,928) or commercial labs (957,272).
That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 8.4 percent off of 24,745 new tests, better than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent and an improvement from Tuesday’s rate of 9.6 percent.
