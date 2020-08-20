Louisiana has passed 140,000 cases of the novel coronavirus to date.
The Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday added 918 new cases to the ongoing case count, bringing the statewide total to 140,821. That breaks a streak of three straight days with less than 800 new cases.
On Wednesday, the number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 14,608 over the last week to bring the total to 118,120. That puts the state at nearly 22,000 active cases, down by roughly 9,000 from the week before.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, fell below 1,100 for the first time since July 9, dropping by 73 overnight to reach 1,087 statewide. Since July 27, hospitalizations have fallen by 513.
However, ventilator usage rose to 178 on Thursday, an increase of three in 24 hours.
The statewide death toll reached 4,496, an increase of 28 overnight. There have now been 661 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 141 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,719,034 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 14,060 new tests, which puts Thursday’s positivity rate at just over 6.5 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media on Thursday regarding the state’s response to COVID-19 in a press conference slated for 2:30 p.m.
