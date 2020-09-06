Louisiana reported nearly 1,400 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as hospitalizations fell below 800 for the first time since July 1, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials added 1,387 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 152,868.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 896 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 18 over the last two days down to 790 statewide. That’s the fewest number of hospitalizations since June 30 (781).
Despite the drop in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose by 23 in two days and now stands at 119 statewide.
The statewide death toll reached 4,930, an increase of 58 from Friday. The state is also reporting 163 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,958,348 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 26,600 new tests, which puts Sunday’s positivity rate at just over 5.2 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 11.
Edwards is expected to announce a decision on the Phase Two order sometime this week.
