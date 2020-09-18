Louisiana has surpassed 160,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials added 976 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 160,283. That’s the most new cases reported for a single day and not attributed to a backlog since Aug. 14 (1,298).
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,039 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped for the second straight day, falling by 16 on Friday to 647 statewide. That’s the fewest hospitalizations in the state since June 24 (631).
Ventilator usage also fell on Friday, dropping by two to 104.
The statewide death toll reached 5,172, an increase of 29 from Thursday. The state is also reporting 168 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,145,947 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 22,796 new tests, which puts Friday’s positivity rate at 4.2 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Last week, Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
