(The Center Square) — Three Louisiana airports are set to receive $9.9 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans will receive the biggest grant of $8 million, which will be used to construct a road that will connect the north terminal and south campus parking and rental car facilities. The grant says the new road will enhance safety, reduce idling/carbon emissions, and connect the terminal to yet-to-be built transit/passenger rail terminal.
Air traffic at the airport was up 47.8% over the year prior, increasing from 4.02 million enplanements in 2021 to 5.94 million in 2022.
The Esler Regional Airport in Pineville will receive $1.4 million to replace the roof, air conditioning system and windows at its terminal.
The Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles will receive $500,000 to repair an external rain screen on its control tower.
The grant is part of $1 billion awarded to 99 U.S. airports, which was announced on Monday. The projects will be funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden that will provide $25 billion to airport infrastructure.
The infrastructure law provides the grant program $1 billion annually for five years.
"Today’s funding doesn’t just improve airport terminals," Deputy FAA Administrator Bradley Mims said in a news release. "It creates opportunities in communities large and small for good-paying jobs and a chance to be part of our country’s thriving aviation sector."
