Louisiana confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of recoveries rose by more than 6,500 over the previous week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 1,023 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 214,237. That’s the 13th time this month that officials added more than 1,000 new cases in a single day, already eclipsing the total in the months of September and October (four).
In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 11,401 “probable” cases, an overnight increase of 212.
That gives the state a total of 225,638 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 6,528 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 192,488. That puts the state at 21,749 confirmed active cases, an increase of 6,727 from this time last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued its recent climb, rising by 25 on Wednesday to 1,077 statewide, the most since Aug. 20 (1,087). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 16 of the last 19 updates and by 559 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage increased by three on Wednesday to 116 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,097, an increase of 25 from Tuesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 253 “probable” deaths, a jump of two from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,397,674 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,299,304 molecular tests and 98,370 antigen tests.
The state’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 12-18, was 8.10 percent, the highest since Aug. 6-12, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health. The statewide positivity rate has steadily risen week-to-week after falling to 4.20 percent Oct. 1-7.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect for 28 days until Dec. 23.
