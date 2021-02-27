Louisiana confirmed just over 1,040 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday's two-day reporting period as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell again to 630 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials reported 1,040 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 369,948. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 60,152 “probable” cases, an increase of 462.
That gives the state a total of 430,100 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 20 over the two-day period to 630 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 8 (622). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 34 of the last 39 LDH updates and by 1,438 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by four to 91 statewide, figures show. That’s the first time the number of patients on mechanical ventilators dropped below 100 since Nov. 19.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,923, an increase of 17 from Friday. Health officials are also reporting 685 “probable” deaths, a rise of four for the weekend reporting period.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,969,278 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,517,015 molecular tests and 452,263 antigen tests.
The state has administered 925,991 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 332,415 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
