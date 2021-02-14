Louisiana confirmed over 1,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday while COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 900 statewide for the first time in nearly three months, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 24th time in the last 28 LDH updates, dropping by 126 to 875 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 17 (874). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,194.
Ventilator usage dropped by nine to 142 statewide.
On Sunday, health officials reported 1,125 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 362,986. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 56,905 “probable” cases, an increase of 181.
That gives the state a total of 419,891 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,663, an increase of 17 from Friday. Health officials are also reporting 629 “probable” deaths, a drop of one.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,697,015 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 5,281,129 molecular tests and 415,886 antigen tests.
The state has administered 699,334 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 217,324 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
