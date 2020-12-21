Louisiana confirmed more than 1,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose following a two-day drop, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials reported 1,128 new confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 264,187. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 23,074 “probable” cases, a decrease of 12.
That gives the state a total of 287,261 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
After falling for two straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 56 on Monday to 1,590 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 30 of the last 40 updates from the Department of Health.
Ventilator usage rose by five to 174 statewide on Monday, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,775, an increase of 64 from Sunday and the largest single-day jump since July 29 (69). The Department of Health is also reporting 332 “probable” deaths, a rise of one from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,135,757 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,958,235 molecular tests and 177,522 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
