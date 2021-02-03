Louisiana confirmed over 1,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday while the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped again after increasing the previous day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 1,230 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 353,507. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 52,728 “probable” cases, an increase of 811.
That gives the state a total of 406,235 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 19,136 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 363,457.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 15th time in the last 19 LDH updates, dropping by 54 to 1,386 statewide, the fewest since Dec. 4 (1,357). Ventilator usage also decreased on Wednesday, dropping by nine to 180 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,421, an increase of 46 from Tuesday. Health officials are also reporting 585 “probable” deaths, a rise of seven.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,412,079 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 5,036,801 molecular tests and 375,278 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state administered is 487,705 statewide, according to state figures. The Department of Health is also reporting that 103,658 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.