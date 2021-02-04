Louisiana confirmed over 1,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday while the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped to its lowest total in more than two months, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials reported 1,281 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 354,788. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 54,207 “probable” cases, an increase of 1,479.
That gives the state a total of 408,995 COVID-19 cases.
However, the Department of Health said Thursday’s update includes a backlog of 844 cases as far back as Oct. 22, 2020. Officials attributed the backlog to newly-reporting urgent care centers.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 16th time in the last 20 LDH updates, dropping by 91 overnight to 1,295 statewide, the fewest since Dec. 2 (1,288). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 774 in less than a month.
Ventilator usage also decreased on Thursday, dropping by 18 to 162 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,453, an increase of 32 from Wednesday. Health officials are also reporting 591 “probable” deaths, a rise of six.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,451,598 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 5,036,801 molecular tests and 375,278 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state administered is 534,985 statewide, an increase of 47,280 from the last update on Tuesday.
The Department of Health is also reporting that 130,978 have completed the two-dose vaccine series, a rise of 27,320.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s COVID-19 response during a press conference set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
